DT Health: Irregular periods not the only sign of ovarian cancer

CHENNAI: Ovary forms the main part of female reproductive system. It is situated on either side of the uterus and is responsible for production of eggs and hormones like estrogen and progesterone.

As a part of ovulation process the ovaries release an egg and prepares for pregnancy.

The unfertilized egg will be release or shed through vagina which is called menstruation. Long irregular menstrual cycle may convey a women’s risk for ovarian cancer, say experts.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth major reason for cancer death among women. The unfortunate thing is that many cases of ovarian cancer are unnoticed for a long period and treating it becomes more difficult at severe/last stage detection.

Doctors say that the abnormal cells developed in the ovaries are unnoticed as it is considered as commonplace symptoms and everyday ailments of getting older.

These cells grow to form a tumor, which impacts the egg release from ovaries and shedding of unfertilized eggs through vagina.

“Most times these tumors are benign. Less commonly ovarian tumors cause abnormal vaginal bleeding or missed periods. However, it is unlikely to be the only symptom. Consistent pain or discomfort in abdomen or pelvis area that persists for more than two weeks should also be considered as a sign for ovary cancer and a doctor examination is must. If you experience sudden heartburn with no alterations in diet or weight gain or diagnosis of hernia than it should be checked. Persistent bloating in the abdomen that cannot be explained with reasons may be an indication of ovarian cancer,” says Dr Nandhini Elumalai, Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital.

She added that most the patients diagnosed with the disease experienced irregular bleeding between periods.

Any women having irregular bleeding or women who have undergone menopause spotted any bleeding should be evaluated with pap test for ovarian cancer.

Senior gynecologist Dr Premlatha G said that the initial symptoms are ignored because of lack of awareness on ovarian cancer and there are instances when weight loss and change in bowel symptoms are considered as normal changes, but those can indicate ovarian cancer. Like any other cancer, if detected early, the treatment offers better quality of life and cure,” she said.