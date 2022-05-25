The ultimate guide to pairing active ingredients for safe skincare

NEW DELHI: Skincare actives effectively address your skin concerns such as acne, ageing, pigmentation, and more at the cellular level. Because a single product may not be able to address all of your skin concerns, it is critical to understand layering. Some actives complement each other and provide additional benefits, while others should not be combined. The Derma Co presents a rundown of what should and what should never be paired together.

Actives That Work Great Together

Azelaic acid and Niacinamide

. These ingredients have complimentary benefits on your skin.

. They can be used together as both these ingredients target similar skin concerns.

. This layering combination can help fight hyperpigmentation, promote collagen production for healthier skin, and prevents acne breakouts.

Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide

. Both these ingredients can be layered together for amazing skin benefits. Salicylic Acid reaches deep into the pores, ridding them of excess sebum & impurities.

. Layering them will help control sebum production, fight blemishes, prevent loss of essential oils.

. Reduce the sign of aging and prevent further breakout.

Actives That Should be Avoided Together

Retinols and Vitamin C

These actives cannot be mixed or layered one over the other. Instead using them in separate routines can help reduce signs of aging!

While using these ingredients, keep the following in mind:

. Both ingredients have different solubility requirements.

. Combining the treatments affects the efficacy of the products.

. pH levels may get imbalanced.

. They may not dissolve or penetrate through the skin.

. Can cause skin irritation if used on top of each other.

. Vitamin C can be used during the day while Retinol can be used at night.

Vitamin C And AHAs/BHAs

Vitamin C is highly acidic in nature. It has an exfoliating effect on the skin which is why it should not be mixed with Active Ingredients such as:

. Glycolic

. Salicylic

. Lactic Acids

. Using these with Vitamin C will destabilise the pH balance and not allow it to work.