Top 10 destinations for a summer break

NEW DELHI: It's summer, and travellers are ready to go on vacation after more than two years of staying at home. With international skies now open, this appears to be the best time for Indians to take their dream vacation.

Whether it's a 'dreamcation', a 'staycation', or a 'wellcation', if the desire to travel this summer outpaces one's finances, TNPL (travel now, pay later) service providers are making immediate vacations possible.

Travel bookings have always been stressful for travellers, especially for large-ticket trips where the entire amount is paid upfront for a vacation. Following the pandemic outbreak, travellers plan shorter trips closer to their departure date rather than months in advance. This makes their financial situation even worse.

However, by using the 'travel now, pay later' option available at POS with travel merchants, travellers can pay over time and enjoy a vacation they never thought possible.

Given the ease of purchase, many international destinations are gaining popularity in the summer of 2022: