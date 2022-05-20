Skin inflammation and rashes, an indication of Psoriasis: Experts

CHENNAI: While inflammation and rashes on skin are generally believed to be some kind of allergic reaction in summer, doctors say that Psoriasis is found to be one common autoimmune disease that can lead to the same. If left undiagnosed and untreated, the skin inflammation can spread and cause flare-ups, affecting the quality of life for the patient.

Several comorbidities such as Diabetes, insulin resistance, obesity, abnormal cholesterol levels and cardiovascular disease are also linked to psoriasis and should be treated timely.

Dr Murlidhar Rajagopalan, Head of Department of Dermatology at Apollo Hospital says, “Based on my clinical observation, out of 150 psoriasis patients every month, nearly 30 percent present with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, psoriatic arthritis and liver disease. These conditions are all prone to lipid abnormalities.

Therefore, regular consultation is extremely important to manage the psoriasis and identify any underlying comorbidities," he said.

He added that Psoriasis can be managed easily and effectively with wide range of advanced treatment options that are safe, effective and offer long-term benefits.

"Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis where inflammation can spread to joints and other areas where bones, ligaments and tendons connect. This causes arthritis. Research suggests that about 30% of patients experience psoriatic arthritis," he said.

Doctors say that when the blood vessel become inflamed owing to psoriasis flare-ups, the patient is at a risk of cardiovascular conditions. It can cause insulin resistance and subsequently type 2 diabetes and psoriasis also worsens in Diabetics.

"We have seen worse symptoms in patients with comorbidities, while some of them can develop these comorbidities due to Psoriasis. The management of the disease can vary from one person to another and the inflammation or any symptoms should not be mistaken as some skin allergy. It can require lifestyle changes in some people to help with the condition apart from the treatment procedures," says consultant dermatologist Dr Jaya Malini.