World Hypertension Day: Lifestyle changes to follow to reduce blood pressure

NEW DELHI: High blood pressure or hypertension is a very common health condition in India and according to health experts this condition affects one in every four men and one in every five women approximately, totaling over a billion people.

The health experts say hypertension is manageable if one exercise regularly, controls their diet and avoid a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle. Some of the main reasons behind hypertension in young people are stress, obesity, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram says prolonged hypertension also puts a person at a higher risk of several life-threatening conditions and complications like brain stroke, heart failure, kidney failure, retinal damage and others.

Speaking to ANI, on the occasion of World Hypertension Day, Dr Gupta said, "It is critical to raise awareness about hypertension which sometimes strikes without warning and becomes life-threatening emergency.

Hypertension is a serious problem as it causes damage to vital organs. It is important that people have their blood pressure checked on a regular basis." Dr Gupta further said that hypertension is a lifestyle disease but it is manageable. "By maintaining an optimal weight and eating a well-balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables one can control their bold pressure. Junk food, spicy, oily, and food rich in salt must be avoided," he said.

He further said that people with blood pressure should avoid any kind of stress and should opt for Yoga and meditation which helps to reduce blood pressure. It is also important for people with hypertension to quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption, he added.

Dr Sanjay Mittal Director of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram said people who have an unhealthy weight, sedentary lifestyle, and are exposed to unhealthy activities like excessive smoking and alcohol consumption are at more risk of hypertension.

There are certain measures by which one can control their risk to hypertension:

1. Learn to have patience and control anger: Some people who tend to lose their patience easily, are advised to follow yoga and meditation.

2. Following distressing activities: Stress and anxiety temporarily increase the blood pressure which may become a long-term problem if not given due attention. People are advised to follow laughter therapy and clapping which helps them to distract, relieve pain and stress and improve their sense of living.