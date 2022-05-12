7 investments you'll never regret making

NEW DELHI: Be it a book or a good camera, there are some investments that can never go wrong, as explained by Ross, a digital creator, who generally provides us with content on self-improvement to maximise the ultimate productivity, progress and results, through his social media.

Ross, who goes by the Twitter handle '@THEROSSHARKNESS,' specializes in self-improvement writing to help you get the most out of your time, effort, and results. Many people have been motivated by his inspiring quotes and the visual stuff that he shares on his social media. As Ross points out, there are seven investments that will never fail you.

1. Books

One of the best investments you can make is in books. You will never regret buying a good book or a terrible book, whether you are reading about a youngster who lives under the stairs or the life advice of an expert in a profession.

2. A gym membership

A consistent workout practice can undoubtedly benefit your mind, body, and health, after all "Your health is your wealth". Going to the gym, lifting heavy weights, and getting strong and jacked will also help you in other areas of your life.

3. Your Goals

We all have goals and ambitions, and we should do everything we can to achieve them. Whether it's buying a course, moving across the country, or hiring a mentor, we owe it to ourselves to do whatever it takes to achieve our goals and find fulfillment.

4. A good Camera

Sure, we all have our phones with us these days, but there's something more conscious and present about bringing out your camera and photographing the sunset rather than reaching for your handy little device.

5. A Good Laptop

We spend a lot of time on our laptops / PCs nowadays. And if you buy a shoddy one, you'll have to replace it every year, which will cost you considerably more in the long run than if you just got a good one.

6. Good food

Your body requires proper nutrition. To avoid deficiencies or hormonal imbalances in the body, it is critical to consume a well-balanced diet rich in all nutrients.

7. Experiences

No matter how enthusiastic you are about your job, life is nothing without experience. Get out there and see the world, meet new people, and do exciting stuff. Every moment is priceless, and we wouldn't be who we are today if it weren't for them.