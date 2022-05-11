Get drenched in these ambrosial cocktails

NEW DELHI: Is the hot sun getting to you? Don't worry, we've got your back. This summer, create a spirit storm with these rich aperitifs. With World Cocktail Day approaching, Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy's Cocktails present a feast of the finest Madeira.
Here are seven mouth watering mixes you can get tipsy on this World Cocktail Day:
Jimmy's Summer Mojito
Ingredients:
* Tequila 60ml
* Jimmy's Mango Chilli Mojito mix 60ml
* Tobasco 1 drop
* Tonic Water 60ml
How to mix:
* In a tall glass filled with ice, measure the above ingredients and stir to mix well
* Garnish with a Mango candy and fresh mint sprigs and serve.
Cosmopolitan Summer
Ingredients:
* Gin 60ml
* Jimmy's Cosmopolitan mix 90ml
* Black Salt powder 1 pinch
* Chat masala 1 pinch
* Orange Wedge 1 number
How to mix:
* In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well
* Strain into a tall glass filled with ice
* Squeeze a fresh orange wedge and drop
Jameson, Ginger and Lime
Ingredients:
* Jameson Original 30 ml
* Ginger Ale 60 ml
* Sparkling Apple Juice 90 ml
* A fresh slice of apple or lemon wedge
How to mix:
* Fill highball with ice, pour Jameson, fill rest with Ginger ale, squeeze Nimbu wedge and drop into glass.
EspressOak
Ingredients:
* Oaken Glow 30ml
* Espresso 30ml
* A spoonful (120-150ml) of vanilla ice cream
How to Mix:
* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice cubes (in a cocktail shaker)
* Pour out into a whiskey glass and serve with a chocolate stick/roll.
Absolut Cosmopolitan
Ingredients:
* Absolut Citron 40 ml
* Triple Sec 20 ml
* Lime Juice 20 ml
* Cranberry Juice 20 ml
* 1 Twist Orange Zest
* Ice Cubes
How to mix:
* Fill a shaker with ice cubes
* Add all ingredients
* Shake and strain into a cocktail glass
* Garnish with an orange zest twist
Matcha Pina Colada
Ingredients:
* Beefeater Dry or 24 50ml
* Bar spoon matcha tea
* Fresh pineapple juice 30ml
* Fresh lemon juice 10ml
* Coconut milk 50ml
* Soda water 40ml
* Garnish: Matcha dusting
How to mix:
* Blend all ingredients together except for soda water until smooth
* Pour soda water into a glass then add the blended mixture and dust the top with matcha
* This is not a frozen drink, so take care not to add too much ice
Tom Collins
Ingredients:
* Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin 45ml
* Lemon Juice 20ml
* Simple Syrup 20ml
How to Mix:
* Build with ice into a collins glass
* Stir well and top with Soda Water
* Garnish with lemon and orange wheel