Get drenched in these ambrosial cocktails

NEW DELHI: Is the hot sun getting to you? Don't worry, we've got your back. This summer, create a spirit storm with these rich aperitifs. With World Cocktail Day approaching, Pernod Ricard India and Jimmy's Cocktails present a feast of the finest Madeira.



Here are seven mouth watering mixes you can get tipsy on this World Cocktail Day:



Jimmy's Summer Mojito



Ingredients:



* Tequila 60ml



* Jimmy's Mango Chilli Mojito mix 60ml



* Tobasco 1 drop



* Tonic Water 60ml



How to mix:



* In a tall glass filled with ice, measure the above ingredients and stir to mix well



* Garnish with a Mango candy and fresh mint sprigs and serve.







Cosmopolitan Summer



Ingredients:



* Gin 60ml



* Jimmy's Cosmopolitan mix 90ml



* Black Salt powder 1 pinch



* Chat masala 1 pinch



* Orange Wedge 1 number



How to mix:



* In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well



* Strain into a tall glass filled with ice



* Squeeze a fresh orange wedge and drop







Jameson, Ginger and Lime



Ingredients:



* Jameson Original 30 ml



* Ginger Ale 60 ml



* Sparkling Apple Juice 90 ml



* A fresh slice of apple or lemon wedge



How to mix:



* Fill highball with ice, pour Jameson, fill rest with Ginger ale, squeeze Nimbu wedge and drop into glass.







EspressOak



Ingredients:



* Oaken Glow 30ml



* Espresso 30ml



* A spoonful (120-150ml) of vanilla ice cream



How to Mix:



* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice cubes (in a cocktail shaker)



* Pour out into a whiskey glass and serve with a chocolate stick/roll.







Absolut Cosmopolitan



Ingredients:



* Absolut Citron 40 ml



* Triple Sec 20 ml



* Lime Juice 20 ml



* Cranberry Juice 20 ml



* 1 Twist Orange Zest



* Ice Cubes



How to mix:



* Fill a shaker with ice cubes



* Add all ingredients



* Shake and strain into a cocktail glass



* Garnish with an orange zest twist







Matcha Pina Colada



Ingredients:



* Beefeater Dry or 24 50ml



* Bar spoon matcha tea



* Fresh pineapple juice 30ml



* Fresh lemon juice 10ml



* Coconut milk 50ml



* Soda water 40ml



* Garnish: Matcha dusting



How to mix:



* Blend all ingredients together except for soda water until smooth



* Pour soda water into a glass then add the blended mixture and dust the top with matcha



* This is not a frozen drink, so take care not to add too much ice







Tom Collins



Ingredients:



* Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin 45ml



* Lemon Juice 20ml



* Simple Syrup 20ml



How to Mix:



* Build with ice into a collins glass



* Stir well and top with Soda Water



* Garnish with lemon and orange wheel