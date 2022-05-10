DT Health: Summertime demands extra care for your skin and hair

We all know summertime means happy times, sunshine, and the best memories. Well, this wonderful time of year does come with lot of possible skin and hair issues that can be caused or made worse if we do not take needful precautions.

Here are some must-do self-care routines which will help us keep our shine all summer long.

Quality sunscreen is first solution

The most common skin issues we face are sunburns and pigmentation. To avoid this, we must use quality sunscreen. Existing pigmentation would also get worse under the sun; hence sunscreen is the first solution to any skin issues you may have or possibly develop at later stages. I would recommend using sunscreen all year round.

Cold showers & soothing moisturisers

Hot and humid weather can lead to excessive sweating, which in turn can lead to many skin issues. Indulging in cold showers after a day out and using a good moisturiser in combination with your sunscreen would help tackle over-sweating.

Anti-dandruff shampoo

Excessive sweating not only causes skin issues, but dandruff is another issue that is caused by this humid weather. Uncontrollable dandruff in turn will lead to untextured skin on the forehead and the hairline. It is always advisable to keep an anti-dandruff shampoo as part of your hair-care kit.

Hydrate with extra water, juice intake

Healthy hydrated cells are the key to ageless skin, shiny hair, and a healthy body. During summer, we should hydrate extra well to keep off those heat boils and dehydration issues. Aside from our daily recommended water intake, we should add essential cool drinks and fresh fruits.