Why having a light dinner is healthy and a good idea?

CHENNAI: Dinner as a concept dates back to the late 1200s. Back then it was considered to be the main meal of the day. But as things evolved over time, and as the importance of being healthy came to be realised, that myth was busted. It is the breakfast that has since assumed that title, so to speak.

In the modern world, most of our activity gets concentrated as the day progresses and so our meals have come to begin heavy and end light.

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder, Food Darzee said, “A good night’s sleep, which is the time the body rests, is followed by breakfast. That’s the first meal of the day and is the most important one. After a night of rest, the body is ready to break its fast with a healthy breakfast. It gives us glucose replenishing our energy levels and alertness. Breakfast also provides the body with other essential nutrients that promote good health.

The lunch that follows is an important meal for everyone as it’s a source of energy and nutrients to ensure that the body and brain keep working efficiently through the afternoon before it’s time for dinner.”

Even if a light dinner with starchy vegetables, fish, eggs, quinoa, or millets is a good idea.