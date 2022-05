CHENNAI: Roll the OHP sheet across the cake as a collar and stick its edge with the help of clear tape.

Now pour the chocolate ganache in it then add all garnishing ingredients on it.

Your pull-me-up-cake is ready. When you want to eat it, raise its collar slowly upwards.

Don’t wait too long to pull the cake after pouring ganache as the latter may stick to the OHP sheet and may not pull well.

Also, don’t refrigerate the cake after pouring the ganache.