Shawarma and the 'illness' surrounding it: Points to note

CHENNAI: Shawarma, a popular street food, has been the talk of the town soon after a 16-year-old girl died of food poisoning after eating it at a local eatery in Kasaragod district.

Directions were issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to ensure neat and clean preparation of the dish for the customers in the State.

What causes the poisoning?

Many a time, the chicken used for making Shawarma may not be properly cooked.

Storing the food in unhygienic environment could also cause bacterial infections.

Hot weather conditions can also aid the infection further.