Shawarma and the 'illness' surrounding it: Points to note

CHENNAI: Shawarma, a popular street food, has been the talk of the town soon after a 16-year-old girl died of food poisoning after eating it at a local eatery in Kasaragod district.
Directions were issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to ensure neat and clean preparation of the dish for the customers in the State.
What causes the poisoning?
Many a time, the chicken used for making Shawarma may not be properly cooked.
Storing the food in unhygienic environment could also cause bacterial infections.
Hot weather conditions can also aid the infection further.
The bacteria involved:
Salmonella and Staphylococcus are the two bacteria that cause food poisoning. Commonly found in egg, chicken and mayonnaise, the bacteria can reach your body through unprocessed or unhygienic food. People are usually infected by this after eating raw foods or prepared foods that have been handled by others. It’s also more likely to occur in the summer months because the Salmonella bacterium grows better in warm weather.
If you have a weakened immune system, you’re more likely than others to become infected with Salmonella.
How to avoid this?
It is better to store meat, mayannoise seperately, especially away from vegetables.
Do not use left over meat after cutting off the rotten part.
Make sure the food is fully cooked and doesn't change in colour while eating.
Reheat the food if stored under cool conditions. Do not place it inside the fridge after reheating.
Consume if it's cooked using clean water.
A fully mechanised machine should be used to make Shawarma so that the chicken will be properly cooked and is safe for consumption.