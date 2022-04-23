Study defines new factors that can predict recurrence of breast cancer

Washington: According to a new study, genetics and other factors that can determine whether a woman is at risk of breast cancer recurrence has been identified, paving the way for new research to prevent the development of new tumour.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Scientific Reports' by investigators at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. The discovery was made possible by an advanced technology developed at the cancer center that allows laboratory researchers to greatly expand, or multiply hard-to-extract breast tissue cells.

The researchers focused on breast epithelial cells, which are the layer of cells that form the ducts and lobes which make milk during lactation. The investigators extracted these cells from donated non-cancerous tissue in the same breast as the one that had cancerous tissue removed during a mastectomy.

The scientists were looking for numerous factors that could kick-start recurrence, but their main target was the entire collection of RNA sequences in a cell -- the transcriptome -- that helps determine when and where each gene is turned on or off in a cell.

Even though surgical techniques continue to improve, undetectable microscopic pieces of tumour can remain and are one factor for recurrence of breast cancer in up to 15 per cent of women, sometimes years after surgery; people with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer have the highest risk of recurrence.

When analyzing expanded epithelial cells from women who had chemotherapy before their surgery, the researchers found significantly altered RNA. In particular, they saw significant changes in genes that had previously been recognized as prognostic indicators for cancer.