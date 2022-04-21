Summer Coolers to keep your refreshed

New Delhi: As the heat sets in, it is important to keep your body hydrated and replenish fluids at regular intervals. Here are a few summer drinks to beat the heat.

AAM PANNA

Ingredients:

. 1 raw mango

. 2 cup water

. 3 tbsp mint / pudina

. 1/4 cup sugar

. 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

. 1/2 tsp cumin pwoder

. 1/2 tsp pepper powder

. 3/4 tsp salt

Method:

. Firstly, in a pressure cooker take 1 raw mango and pour 2 cup water.

. Cover and pressure cook for 5 whistles or until mango are cooked well.

. Cool completely, and peel the skin of mango.

. Also, scrape the pulp of mango making sure the skin has separated.

. Transfer the mango pulp to a blender.

. Also add mint and sugar.

. Blend to smooth paste without adding any water.

. Now add cardamom powder, cumin powder, pepper powder and salt.

. Mix well making sure everything is well combined with aam panna concentrate is ready.

. To serve, in a tall glass take a tbsp of aam panna concentrate and add few ice cubes.

. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well.

. Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with fresh mint leaves.

LEMONADE

Ingredients:

. 1 3/4 cups white sugar

. 1 cup water

. 9 medium lemons, or more as needed

. 7 cups ice-cold water

. Ice as needed

Method:

. Combine sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Stir to dissolve sugar while mixture comes to a boil. Set aside to cool slightly.

. Meanwhile, roll lemons around on your counter to soften. Cut in half lengthwise, and squeeze into a liquid measuring cup.

. Add pulp to the juice, but discard any seeds. Continue juicing until you have 1 1/2 cups fresh juice and pulp.

. Pour 7 cups ice-cold water into a pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and pulp, then add simple syrup to taste.

. Add ice and serve the energetic drink