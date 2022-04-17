Try these protein-rich breakfast recipes

Chennai: The typical Indian breakfast mostly misses this dietary component for carbohydrates. But, worry not, here’s a list of easy to prepare Indian and continental recipes for a protein-rich morning diet, shared by Vijay Thakkar, a fitness entrepreneur.

Protein Rich Parathas

Quick to make and easily likeable by everyone, hot parathas can make any morning fulfilling. All you need is jowar bajra, ragi and drumstick leaves with millet flour instead of wheat. Add methi leaves or stuff with paneer, onions, etc. to make it more tasteful.

High Protein Dosa

You can prepare your idlis and dosas as per your dietary needs. Use buckwheat or kuttu flour (no fermentation needed), or use oats for your protein-rich healthy morning dosa. Using seasonal veggies for your dosa filling, for example, peas and spinach is a great way of making a protein-rich dosa.

Protein-Rich Bhurjis

Paneer and egg bhurji are easy to prepare and rich in protein, vitamins, iron and zinc. You can make your breakfast even more nutritious by adding vegetables like peas, capsicum and mushroom. Grated mozzarella cheese is a good option too.