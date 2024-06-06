Virudhunagar LS poll results: 'Vijaya Prabhakaran was made to lose, I have all evidence', says DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth in a press conference on Thursday alleged that her son and the party's Virudhunagar candidate V Vijaya Prabhakaran had not been defeated in the Lok Sabha polls but was made to lose deliberately. "I have all the evidence to prove it," she added.

"Vijaya Prabhakaran was defeated by a very close vote margin. Why did the district collector stop the vote counting process from 3 pm to 5 pm?", Premalatha questioned. "Why did Chief Minister Stalin announce victory in 40 constituencies before Virudhunagar constituency result was declared?", she asked further.

It is true that there were many irregularities after the 13th round of vote counting was completed, Premalatha further stated.

The DMDK leader also alleged that the official announcement and reports from the constituency were contradictory. "Why were the postal ballot votes in Virudhunagar counted at midnight? Pressure has been put on the Virudhunagar Collector and he has switched off his mobile phone. There has been a mistake in the vote counting," she claimed.

Calling for an immediate re-counting in the constituency under the supervision of a retired judge, Premalatha told media that they have submitted a petition in this regard to the Election Commission. "There is hope that the Election Commission will make a good decision. It is our right to request a re-counting process within 45 days of results being declared," Premalatha Vijayakanth stated.

