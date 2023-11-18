Vijayakanth admitted at pvt hospital due to throat infection

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Nov 2023 6:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-18 18:35:36.0  )
CHENNAI: DMDK president Vijayakanth admitted to a private hospital on Saturday.

Sources said that he has been hospitalized due to a throat infection.

Vijayakanth admitted to a private hospital in Ramapuram as an inpatient, and treatment has been provided at the hospital.

A statement from the party noted that Vijayakanth has been admitted for a routine health check-up and will be discharged in a day.

They urged them to dismiss rumours about his health conditions.

DTNEXT Bureau

