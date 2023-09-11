Vijay Sethupathi appears intense in the first look of 'Maharaja'

CHENNAI: Directed by Kurangu Bommai fame Nithilan Saminathan and jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy of The Route, actor Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film is titled Maharaja.

On Sunday, the makers released the first-look poster of the film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi with a blood-covered knife, surrounded by police officers.

The ensemble star-cast of Maharaja includes Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Natty Natraj, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Munishkanth and a few more prominent actors.



The film’s music is composed by Kantara-fame Ajaneesh Loknath.

Dinesh Purushothaman handles the camera and editing is done by Philomin Raj.

Nithilan Saminathan and Raam Murali are penning the dialogues for the film.

The official announcement on Maharaja’s trailer, audio, and worldwide theatrical release will be made soon by the makers.