Why rainwater harvesting is not a choice for Chennai

Monsoon is here, and as Chennai continues to get rainy days, Dr Sekhar Raghavan, the director of Rain Centre in Adyar, explains in this exclusive interview with DT Next how rainwater harvesting is the need of the hour for a city like ours, with many parts of the country facing droughts. He demonstrates how homes, big and small, can harvest rainwater, while busting the myth that only newly constructed homes can install an RWH system.

📸 JUSTIN GEORGE

Reported by: SA SNEHA