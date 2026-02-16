WATCH VIDEO | Inside a Chennai kabaddi camp and a 14-year-old girl's ambition

At just 14, Lekisha M has won a silver medal at the 35th Junior Sub-National Kabaddi Championship in Haryana. In this video, Lekisha and her coach S Maran speak about the work behind the result.

Based in Virugambakkam, Chennai, Lekisha trains at the PG Brothers Kabaddi Club, where Maran, a retired professional, has spent over two decades coaching young players free of cost. They talk about learning the game on dirt fields, training through rain and setbacks, the lack of institutional support, and Lekisha’s dream of one day wearing the Indian jersey.