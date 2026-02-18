Videos
WATCH VIDEO| Beyond a game: Story of all-girls Kabaddi team breaking stereotypes
Kannagi Nagar's Kabaddi Club, where girls from humble beginnings challenge stereotypes, achieve national recognition, and fight for respect
REPLUG | Here’s our attempt to narrate the inspiring journey of the Kannagi Nagar Kabaddi Club, where girls from humble beginnings challenge stereotypes, achieve national recognition, and fight for respect. Watch their story of resilience, community, and triumph in the world of sports.
This video was originally published on November 8, 2024.