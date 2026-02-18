Videos

WATCH VIDEO| Beyond a game: Story of all-girls Kabaddi team breaking stereotypes

Kannagi Nagar's Kabaddi Club, where girls from humble beginnings challenge stereotypes, achieve national recognition, and fight for respect

REPLUG | Here’s our attempt to narrate the inspiring journey of the Kannagi Nagar Kabaddi Club, where girls from humble beginnings challenge stereotypes, achieve national recognition, and fight for respect. Watch their story of resilience, community, and triumph in the world of sports.

Read the article: https://www.dtnext.in/news/chennai/replug-beyond-a-game-kannagi-nagar-kabaddi-club-plays-for-respect-850884

This video was originally published on November 8, 2024.

