WATCH VIDEO | Atlappam: Kasimedu fishermen's little-known delicacy

Sri Lankan delicacy watlappam, atlappam (dubbed 'Indian pizza') is one of the traditional dishes that can be explored only in Kasimedu

REPLUG | An adaptation of the popular Sri Lankan delicacy watlappam, atlappam (dubbed 'Indian pizza') is one of the traditional dishes that can be explored only in Kasimedu. Watch the video as DT Next delves deep into the significance of the dish with Lakshmi akka, who makes them every Sunday.

Read the article: https://www.dtnext.in/news/chennai/atlappam-more-than-a-dish-its-kasimedu-meenavars-special-844322

This video was originally published on August 25, 2025.

