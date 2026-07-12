WATCH | ‘Love Oh Love’ Interview | Pavish, Vanitha Vijaykumar & Foxn on relationships & money

The ‘Love Oh Love’ team—Pavish, Vanitha Vijaykumar, and music duo Foxn (Pradeep PJ & Wayne Pavey)—visited the DT Next office to share what went into making the film.

They spoke about exploring modern relationships, the role money plays in love, Pavish’s experience working with Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, and how Foxn crafted a fresh musical identity for the film.

Watch the full interview for behind-the-scenes stories, fun moments, and everything that makes ‘Love Oh Love’ more than just a romantic entertainer.