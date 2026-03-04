Videos
WATCH | Calming pill of laughter: A glimpse into Chennai's hospital clowning scene
DT Next talks to doctors and the clowns to understand what goes behind making light of an otherwise tough treatment.
Hospital clowns play a crucial role in the psychological and emotional support of young patients with their humour, props and presence.
