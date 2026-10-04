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Varanasi cricket stadium takes shape with Lord Shiva-inspired architecture
Trident-shaped floodlights, a crescent moon-shaped roof, ghat step-style seating and a Damaru-shaped media centre reflect Varanasi’s identity as a pilgrimage hub
The Varanasi International Cricket Stadium at Ganjari draws on Lord Shiva and Kashi for its design.
Trident-shaped floodlights, a crescent moon-shaped roof, ghat step-style seating and a Damaru-shaped media centre reflect Varanasi’s identity as a pilgrimage hub.
Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam tells DT Next more about the soon-to-be inaugurated stadium.
📷 Hemanathan M