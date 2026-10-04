Varanasi cricket stadium takes shape with Lord Shiva-inspired architecture

The Varanasi International Cricket Stadium at Ganjari draws on Lord Shiva and Kashi for its design.

Trident-shaped floodlights, a crescent moon-shaped roof, ghat step-style seating and a Damaru-shaped media centre reflect Varanasi’s identity as a pilgrimage hub.

Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam tells DT Next more about the soon-to-be inaugurated stadium.

📷 Hemanathan M