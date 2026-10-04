Varanasi all set to get India’s first urban public transport cable car system

A proposed 3.75-km to 4.2-km cable car corridor will connect Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station with Godowlia Chowk, a key gateway to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The project is expected to bring down travel time between the two points from the current 45–60 minutes to around 16 minutes.

S Rajalingam, Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, tells DT Next more about this project, which is being taken up under the Centre’s Parvatmala programme, with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore to Rs 815 crore.

📷 Hemanathan M