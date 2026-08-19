Videos
Technicians who bring Chennai's Aadi tiruvizha to life
It's the month of Aadi and all of Chennai is glittering with lights
It's the month of Aadi and all of Chennai is glittering with lights. From the cutouts of goddesses and ganeshas to those of elephants and peacocks, the streets are shining with faith and the spirit of celebration. DT Next speaks to those behind these who put their lives at risk to bring the festival to life.
Reported by: SA Sneha
Videographer: Hemanathan M, Manivasagan M