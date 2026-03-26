New Faces: 10 talents who are ready to own IPL this season

Prashant Veer (Chennai Super Kings):

There are plenty of cricketers in India, who bowl slow left-arm orthodox and bat left-handed. But none of them are faced with the task of filling up the big boots of Ravindra Jadeja like the 20-year-old Amethi-born Prashant Veer.

Never before has one witnessed Chennai Super Kings invest so heavily in youth. The franchise bagged him with a Rs 14.20 crore bid, based more on potential and how the scouts felt after looking at him during trials.

The 20-year-old has only nine Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) matches under his belt but with a bowling economy rate of 6.45 and a batting strike-rate of 167 plus, Prashant Veer is expected to play a big part for the 'Canary Yellows' this season.