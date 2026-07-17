Met says 38°C, but nearly 70°C on the ground: DT Next measures 'hidden' heat scorching Chennai

On a scorching summer day in May 2026, we travelled across Chennai with an infrared thermometer and a hygrometer to measure how hot the city really gets. While the air temperature was 38°C, we recorded tar roads at 60°C, Marina Beach sand at 64°C and a black helmet at 70°C.
Watch DT Next's heat experiment to see how these stark temperature differences reveal a reality that air temperature alone cannot capture. The video also explains the urban heat island effect and explores green solutions to help counter it.
Reporter: Manasa R; Videographer: Hemanathan M; Video editor: kevi jj; Expert: Srikanth K (ChennaiRains on X)
-- School with cool roofs featured in video: Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kizh Ambattur.