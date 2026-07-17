Inside the football dream shaping up in north Chennai's Kannigapuram

As the FIFA World Cup continues to keep the world awake with teams’ captivating performances, the Kannigapuram playground and coach N Krishnan in North Chennai are quietly helping young players pen their stories of becoming the next football icon. A barren land that was a hotspot for anti-social elements, Krishnan and his peers turned it into a place where aspirants in the area want to visit.

Now, Chennai Kannigapuram Soccer Academy (CKSA) stands tall with residents of all ages winning accolades and trophies. Those who trained under Krishnan at CKSA have represented youth academies like FC Madras, and leagues like the Bengaluru District Football Association’s (BDFA) Super Division and the Bombay league. His son, KL Mugilan, part of FC Madras, is one of them.

Watch on to know about this small club making a big difference.

Reported by: SA SNEHA; Video by: HEMANATHAN M

Read the story here https://www.dtnext.in/news/chennai/krishnan-cos-quest-to-groom-chennais-messi