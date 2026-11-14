English willow, Punjabi expert and a Tamil bat-maker in Chennai's Kodambakkam

The English willow has been cut and shaped, waiting to be soaked and pressed at Surya Narayanan's small workshop in Kodambakkam, where the 27-year-old has been manufacturing cricket bats for the past three-and-a-half years. DT Next explores how English willow bats are made, from cutting the willow to making it ready for the match.

Reported by: SA SNEHA

📸 HEMANATHAN M

Arranged by: KARTHIKEYAN