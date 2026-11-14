Videos
English willow, Punjabi expert and a Tamil bat-maker in Chennai's Kodambakkam
DT Next explores how English willow bats are made, from cutting the willow to making it ready for the match
The English willow has been cut and shaped, waiting to be soaked and pressed at Surya Narayanan's small workshop in Kodambakkam, where the 27-year-old has been manufacturing cricket bats for the past three-and-a-half years. DT Next explores how English willow bats are made, from cutting the willow to making it ready for the match.
Reported by: SA SNEHA
📸 HEMANATHAN M
Arranged by: KARTHIKEYAN