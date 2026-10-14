Beyond Yellow: How Super Kings Academy is training next-gen cricketers

Wearing Chennai Super Kings' iconic yellow is a dream for every young cricketer but what happens behind the boundary? We go inside the Super Kings Academy (SKA) to uncover their grassroots blueprint.

From Thoraipakkam to global hubs in the US and Australia, Global Head Coach Sriram Krishnamurthy and Director of Cricket Louis Mariano reveal why talent alone isn’t enough.

Discover how SKA uses high-pressure match simulations, floodlit drills, and character building to turn raw prospects into state players, U19 World Cup & Asian Games winners like Kamalini, and resilient human beings ready for life beyond cricket.

Reported by: AAKASH SIVASUBRAMANIAM

📸 JUSTIN GEORGE