Anitha, NEET and the fight that continues: Her brother speaks

Nine years after Anitha’s death, the anti-NEET movement has found new momentum across the country, with her brother, S Manirathinam, firmly believing the battle she began in 2017 is far from over. In this interview, he remembers his beloved sister, her single-minded dream of becoming a doctor, and how he is carrying her fight forward.

Tamil Nadu has long opposed NEET, arguing that the uniform test disadvantages State Board students. The State government has repeatedly sought exemptions and proposed conducting medical admissions based on Class 12 board marks. With the rise of the CJP, the protests have now gone nationwide, extending to broader concerns over the education system.

Reporter: Manasa R; Video: Manivasagan N