Videos

Stalin asks Amit Shah to direct Amul to desist from procuring milk in TN

On May 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting his "urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk shed area of Aavin in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect." The Chief Minister wrote: "The decision of AMUL to operate in Tamil Nadu is unfortunate, detrimental to the interest of Aavin and will create unhealthy competition between the cooperatives. Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states and are better placed to engage and nurture producers. Therefore I request Hon AmitShah to direct AMUL to desist from procuring milk from Aavin's milk shed area.This comes after Amul established a plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and milk procured from Vellore is being routed to this plant.