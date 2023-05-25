Videos

First looks of Ranveer, Alia from 'Rocky Aur Rani...' unveiled

On May 25 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are ''the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe'' in the flamboyant first look of ''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'', a film by director Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. The posters of the actor duo, who previously co-starred in 2019's ''Gully Boy'', were revealed on Thursday on the occasion of Johar's 51st birthday. Johar's family banner Dharma Productions shared the first glimpses of Singh as Rocky and Bhatt as Rani on its official Twitter page. Penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, ''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani '' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28