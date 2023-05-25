Videos

"Boycotting inauguration of new parl building is not..." says AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new parliament building and said that boycotting the inauguration of the new parliament building is not in the true spirit of democracy. Taking to Twitter CM Reddy said, "I congratulate @narendramodi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation's soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties." "Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event," he tweeted. Earlier today Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijaysai Reddy confirmed that their party will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament Building in Delhi on May 28.