DMK to boycott new Parliament building inauguration: Tiruchy Siva

The DMK on May 24 announced that it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 as not allowing President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate is an insult to her. According to sources, DMK MP Tiruchy Siva informed the media that DMK would not attend the event. Even Congress is likely to boycott the inauguration of the new building. Earlier on Sunday, former MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “ The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister!”Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament Building on May 28, according to an official statement.The foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020.