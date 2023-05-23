Videos

Stalin is on a 'pleasure trip' to Singapore, says EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Singapore and Japan was only a "pleasure trip" and nothing to do with wooing investors to the State.The AIADMK leader, in a statement, claimed that during his regime, the global investors meet, which was conducted in 2019, has attracted investment to the tune of Rs 3,00,501 crore by signing a total of 304 memorandum of understanding with the companies. Palaniswami alleged that tne DMK government is claiming that they have attracted several investors, which was done by the previous AIADMK regime. "Then, when DMK came to power, Stalin went for a "pleasure trip" with his family to Dubai in the pretext of wooing investors there,” he alleged.