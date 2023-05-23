Videos
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about India
"When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney
