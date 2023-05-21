Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazil President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazil President Lula da Silva on May 21 on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the japanese city of hiroshima On the third day of PM Modi's visit to japan he visited the peace memorial museum.The G7 summit hosted by this year's Japanese G7 presidency takes place in Hiroshima City, Japan.
