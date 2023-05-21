Videos

Prez Murmu should inaugurate new Parliament, not PM: Rahul

Congress former president Rahul Gandhi on May 21st said that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Murmu and not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The New Parliament House inauguration event is scheduled on May 28. Earlier, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh also took a swipe at the government and said, “A complete insult to all our Founding Fathers and Mothers. A total rejection of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose, et al. A blatant repudiation of Dr. Ambedkar.”