DMK to observe year long birth centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi

According to the resolution adopted at the party’s high-level executive committee meeting chaired by DMK president MK Stalin, the birth centenary public meeting would be held on June 3 with the participation of the Secular Progressive Alliance in North Chennai. On June 20, the Kalaignar Kottam built at Kattur in Tiruvarur, the native town of Karunanidhi, would be inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it said.The resolution instructed the party’s district unit to hold the birth centenary celebrations for a year-long with events highlighting the Dravidian movement ideologies and achievements of Kalaignar starting from June 3 this year to June 3, 2024. Given Karunanidhi's birth centenary, the resolution said that efforts should be made to erect lifesize statues and busts of the DMK patriarch following the government's regulations in every party district.