Videos

Cops singing movie songs at Gandhipuram Jail Grounds, Coimbatore

A government exhibition is being held at Gandhipuram Jail Grounds, Coimbatore. On this occasion, a concert was held by the Police Band of the Coimbatore Police Department. Municipal Police Commissioner Balakrishnan, who participated as a special guest, inaugurated the Innisai program and entertained the public. The policemen sang famous movie songs like Sundari Kannal Oru Sethi, Meenamma Meenamma, Kattkuilu Manasukkulla and others.