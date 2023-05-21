Videos

BJP leaders meet Guv Ravi seeking intervention in hooch tragedy

State BJP president K Annamalai claimed the recent deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu stand testament to this government's failure to prohibit the sale of illicit liquor in the state. "The primary responsibility of Senthil Balaji as minister of Prohibition and Excise is to curb illicit liquor in the state", he said adding "still, Senthil Balaji seems devoted to increasing the revenue of TASMAC".Claiming that the DMK government has misplaced priorities and cannot continue leveraging compensation as a methodology to cover its failures, Annamalai said "we request your kind intervention on this matter and Senthil Balaji and Gingee Mastan have failed to discharge their duties they have to be removed from their ministerial position immediately".