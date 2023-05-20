Videos
Zelenskyy arrival at Japan to attend G7
On May 20 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) the world's most industrialised countries. Zelenskyy's visit comes a day after US President Biden informed the G7 leaders in Hiroshima that the US would support the joint allied training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android