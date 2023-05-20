Videos

Zelenskyy arrival at Japan to attend G7

On May 20 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) the world's most industrialised countries. Zelenskyy's visit comes a day after US President Biden informed the G7 leaders in Hiroshima that the US would support the joint allied training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16.