Legendary actress Vasantha, passed away

Legendary actress V.Vasantha, who played Sridevi’s mother in ‘Moonram Pirai’ and Rajini’s mother in ‘Ranuva Veeran’, passed away on May 20 due to ill health. He is 82 years old. vasantha is a prolific actress who was placed in the theater group of MK Thiagarajah Bhagavarad. She entered the film industry from theater where she acted opposite actor Jaishankar in ‘Iravum Pagalum’ and opposite Ashokan in ‘Karthikai Deepam’. She played Sridevi’s mother in ‘Moonram Phirai’ and Rajinikanth’s mother in ‘Ranuva Veeran’. She has acted in more than a hundred films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Actor Karthi personally paid tribute to the late legendary actress Vasantha.