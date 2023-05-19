Videos

TN SSLC Result 2023 Out

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) released the result for the class 10 examination on May 19 at 10 am. The SSLC results and detailed scorecards are now available at the official websites This year, the board has recorded an overall passing percentage of 91.39 per cent. A total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the exam of which 8,35,614 have passed the SSLC Exams. As many as 3718 schools recoded 100 per cent result. The TN SSLC exams were conducted from April 6 to April 20 in over 3,986 examination centres across the state