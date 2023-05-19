Videos

Karnataka CM Decision: Siddaramaiah arrives at Kharge’s residence

A Congress delegation led by Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy-to-be DK Shivakumar met with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot late on May 18 to stake claim to form the next government.Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was formally chosen to be the CM following the party's formal election.