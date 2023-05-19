Videos

Fan club for Arikkomban elephant

On May 19, a auto driver has started a fan club for the Arikkomban wild elephant that trampled and killed 20 people in Kerala. Arikkomban wild elephant was captured in Idukki district and was released in Mangaladevi forest. The Elephant is currently roaming in the Meghamalai forest area. Meanwhile, Anakkara auto driver recently started a fan club for the Arikkomban elephant with the slogan "forest belongs to the wild animals".