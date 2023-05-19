Videos

Actor Suriya hailed the SC on Jallikattu verdict

On May 19, actor Suriya said that he was happy and proud with the decision of not banning jallikattu. In this regard, he recently took his twitter to share that he was happy with Supreme Court Vertict on Jallikattu. He twitter " Happy and proud to note the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s ruling, upholding Jallikattu that’s integral to our Tamil culture & Kambala to Kannada culture! Hearty congratulations to both State Governments and respect to all those who fought consistently against the ban"