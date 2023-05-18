Videos

Union Cabinet reshuffle, Portfolios of 2 ministers changed

Kiren Rijiju was dropped as Union minister for law and justice on May 18 and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal. Rijiju has been assigned charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to a press communication by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Meghwal, currently the minister of state for parliamentary affairs and culture, will take over the key law and justice ministry. “President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers. The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju, the statement said.